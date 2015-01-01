Abstract

This paper draws from the literature on security networks and policy transfer to examine the privatization of social control in the downtown of Winnipeg, Manitoba. We show how a consortium of public and private entities transferred a security policy from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Winnipeg, Manitoba, leading to the creation of the Downtown Community Safety Partnership (DCSP) that essentially gave the urban governance and security keys to the city to private organizations. The policy transfers jurisdiction and a policing mentality to a network led by a major corporate player in downtown Winnipeg, True North Sports and Entertainment (TNSE), which is mobilizing social and economic capital to expand the social control that occurs inside its corporate hockey rink to downtown Winnipeg. Situating our contribution in the literature on privatization of criminal justice, we examine the policy itself and the effects of the DCSP model of urban security. Invoking the notion of urban growth machines, we also situate these developments in a discussion of urban capital expansion and entrenchment.

