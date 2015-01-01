Abstract

This study aimed to examine the feasibility and acceptability of the online version of the ACT-Raising Safe Kids Parenting Program, and the effect of improving parenting practices in the coronavirus pandemic context. The sample comprised 20 mothers of two-to-six-year-old children. The mothers answered the ACT, PAFAS, and PSOC scales in the pre- and post-intervention assessments. In addition, the acceptability questionnaire and the ACE scale were administered at post-intervention. A within-group comparison analysis was performed. The results showed that the mothers reported a significant increase in emotional/behavioral regulation and parental sense of competence, and a decrease in coercive practices in the post-intervention period compared to the pre-intervention period. The mothers reported great acceptance of the ACT online version. In conclusion, the ACT online version was feasible, acceptable, and effective in improving parenting practices.

Language: en