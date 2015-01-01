Abstract

Despite considerable efforts to improve the reporting of child maltreatment in schools, little research has been conducted to examine the hesitance to do so. This study developed a hypothetical model to provide a systematic understanding of hesitance to report maltreatment in schools. Interview data were collected from 17 staff members at Japanese schools who had experienced child protection issues and analyzed using the grounded theory approach. Our analysis shows that school culture often presents difficulties in detecting child maltreatment. In cases where child maltreatment had been discovered, parents' and children's reactions aroused school staff's anxieties. Moreover, the school administrators' reactions made school staff hesitant to report such issues, resulting in an inadequate relationship with the child guidance center. The school staff's behavioral suppression may be attributed to the occurrence of cognitive dissonance. The school culture of behavioral restraint could be the result of pluralistic ignorance, leading to general misjudgment. Using a generated hypothetical model, the process of school staff's hesitance to report child abuse in schools is illustrated with reference to social psychology. These results may be useful in cases of child abuse.

