Bastani J, Mollahosseini A, Rezaian H. J. Rescue Relief 2022; 14(3): 222-230.
(Copyright © 2022, The authors or Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Publisher Zamen Publishing)
INTRODUCTION: Behavioural patterns of the people can affect the emergency evacuation procedure. The most important issue of crisis management is to evacuate the people from the accident site in the shortest time and with the maximum speed. Pilgrimage destinations attract many pilgrims on religious occasions, and this has highlighted the importance of addressing this issue in these centers. This study aimed to explain and propose an optimal evacuation exit plan for pilgrims during accidents in the most important and prominent religious center of Iran (Holy Shrine of Imam Reza).
