Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Crisis management maintains security, stability, and flexibility in society by integrating different social resources with appropriate decisions and strengthening the ability of the community to recover from the negative impacts. Therefore, the present study aimed to conduct a model analysis of effective factors in implementing crisis management policies.



METHODS: The present study is a descriptive survey research with a mixed methods design. A total of 18 experts were non-randomly and purposefully selected for the qualitative section based on expertise and availability. In addition, 248 individuals were selected from managers and experts (658 people) of the National Disaster Management Organization of Iran and partner organizations for the quantitative section based on Krejcie and Morgan Table using Cochran's formula and simple random sampling. The research instrument was a researcher-made questionnaire including 33 factors affecting the implementation of crisis management policy, the content validity of which was confirmed by professors, and its reliability by Cronbach's alpha test (α = 0.89). Data were analyzed using SPSS and AMOS software and the AHP method was used to prioritize the factors.



FINDINGS: Findings indicated that 33 components in the form of structural, organizational, environmental, and management factors, as well as financial and human resources, uniform practices, communication, information, and inter-organizational coordination, regulations, and policy implementers successfully affect the implementation of crisis management policies. Structural, organizational, and environmental factors significantly affect the implementation of policies.



CONCLUSION: Defining the responsibilities of partner organizations as well as developing transparency and designing specific goals contribute to the successful implementation of crisis management policies.

