Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study was investigated to represent and measure the impact of social responsibility components on crisis prevention in a conceptual model. Therefore, according to the research model, this study proposed 17 hypotheses about the existence of social responsibility among the employees of organizations involved in helping the victims of natural and man-made disasters, which would lead to crisis prevention.



METHODS: This applied research was performed based on the descriptive-survey research method with a correlational approach using field study to collect data. The statistical population of this study consisted of 250 managers and experts of the Crisis Management Organization and the general departments of crisis management of the provinces (subdivisions of the Provincial Governments). The samples were selected using the relative stratified random sampling method, and the final sample size was determined at 150 individuals using Cochran's formula. To collect information, a 17-item researcher-made questionnaire was employed consisting of three main components (i.e., macro environment, organizational factors, and individual factors) and items for each of these three components. The responses were rated on a 5-point Likert scale (from 1=very low to 5=very high). Kolmogorov-Smirnov test was used to check the normality of the distribution of variables. Data were analyzed using SPSS version 26 and the t-test and confirmatory factor analysis modeling was used in AMOS24 software



FINDINGS: The results showed that the significance levels obtained for all factors, except technological and geographical factors, were less than 0.05; therefore, all these factors were different from the average of the community. On the other hand, since the mean differences were positive in all factors, all components of social responsibility, except technological and geographical factors, had an impact on crisis prevention.



CONCLUSION: It can be said that the special attention of managers, authorities, and employees to the vital issue of social responsibility, especially in their daily activities, not only would help improve intra-organizational communication and increase employee motivation but also would lead to preventing crises.

Language: en