Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Paying attention to different dimensions of resilience is one of the main goals of sustainable development, especially in cities and urban communities with potential risks, and institutional resilience as one of the dimensions of resilience is an important approach to strengthening communities and cities.



METHODS: This applied research was conducted based on a descriptive-analytical design. The VIKOR method which is a fuzzy multi-criteria decision-making technique was used for analysis. Library and documentary methods were used to collect data and the data collection tool was a seven-7-item questionnaire.



FINDINGS: Based on the findings, the organizational structure and the experience of previous incidents held the first and last places. preparedness policies, manager's effectiveness in prevention, the effectiveness of training, incidence experiences in resource needs assessment, and the impact of financial resources ranked the first in the following sections: organizational structure, education, leadership, the experience of previous disasters, and capacity, respectively.



CONCLUSION: As evidenced by the results of this study, each of the indicators found in this study had an important role to play in the management of urban incidents in the country. Therefore, their management is of paramount importance in the achievement of sustainable urban development in the country.

Language: en