Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This sociological study aimed to investigate the impact of political culture on the social solidarity of young people in Tehran.



METHODS: The statistical population in this quantitative correlational study included young people who were aged 18 to 35 years in Tehran, Iran. In total, 382 cases were selected using Cochran's sample size formula, as well as cluster and random sampling method. The data were collected utilizing a researcher-made questionnaire the face and content validity and reliability of which were calculated via Cronbach's alpha at 0.80.



FINDINGS: According to the results, among the indicators of political culture, political values (with 51% agreement), political knowledge (with 59% at a high level), and political attitudes (towards the political system) (with 66.7% pessimism) were raised by the respondents. The regression test also showed that the variables were able to predict 39% of the total changes of the dependent variable (social solidarity). Therefore, political values (with a regression coefficient of 0.403), political knowledge (with a regression coefficient of -0.340), and political attitudes (with a regression coefficient of 0.338) had the highest regression effects on the dependent variable (social solidarity) in descending order.



CONCLUSION: The results showed a significant, positive, and direct relationship of political values and political attitudes with social solidarity. Moreover, there was a significant, negative, and inverse relationship between political knowledge and social solidarity.

