Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Considering the country's vulnerability to various disasters and the important role of the national media at the time of accidents and disasters and the public's attention to the media at this time, the present study aims to achieve and design a news executive model in crisis management.



Method: This research has a mixed approach and therefore the research was conducted in two phases, qualitative and quantitative. The first phase is done using the method based on grounded theory or grounded theory and the next phase is done using the quantitative research method based on the researcher-made questionnaire. The statistical population of the research in the qualitative section includes managers and media and crisis elites who were interviewed using purposive sampling and saturation (25 cases). The statistical population of the quantitative section also included 196 managers, experts and media and crisis experts (Red Crescent Society and Crisis Management Organization) of the country.



Findings: Based on the research findings, it can be said that categories such as the nature and unprofessional coverage of news, biased news organization, lack of media independence and ultimately public distrust and tendency to alternative media as the requirements for designing news executive model in crisis management were coded as causal conditions. In the theory analysis process, the help of MAXQDA software version 2020 was used, which identified a total of 120 concepts and 20 categories. Then, in the quantitative part, using Smartpls3 software, the relationship of these categories to explain the news in crisis management was obtained.



Conclusion: According to the results, the categories of accountability of officials, social cohesion and increasing resilience, improving media performance and gaining public trust are the consequences of using appropriate strategies for developing news in crisis management. The results showed that there is a positive and significant relationship between the nature and unprofessional coverage of news with the design and explanation of crisis management news and also people's distrust and tendency to alternative media with inappropriate design of crisis management news.

Language: en