Abstract

Agricultural poisons (insecticides and pesticides) are the most common types of poison implicated in the morbidity and mortality associated with acute poisoning. Suicidal ingestion is more frequent than accidental or homicidal poisonings. Pyrethroids are considered relatively safer than other insecticides. Lambda-cyhalothrin (LCH) belongs to the fourth-generation, type II synthetic pyrethroid. To the best of our knowledge, fatalities after LCH exposure have not yet been reported in the literature. Here, we describe a case of LCH poisoning in a 54-year-old male farmer after an accidental pipe burst in a sprayer while spraying in the field. The patient died 10 days after poisoning due to severe neurotoxicity resulting in bilateral parieto-occipital and brainstem infarcts. The histopathological features of the brain associated with LCH poisoning have been discussed in this report.

