Abstract

Sleep-related infant death is a major cause of infant mortality in the United States. In the District of Columbia, infant mortality varies widely among regions (2 to 14 per 1000 live births). The study objectives were to analyze the patient characteristics and related variables to sudden unexpected infant deaths at 2 pediatric emergency department (ED) sites and the geographic patterns of infant deaths and their relationship to social vulnerability. This retrospective cohort study examined infants under 1 year of age presenting with cardiac arrest at 2 ED sites from 2010 to 2020. Analysis showed 81 deaths with a median population age of 75 days (SD, 46 days). The most frequent demographics of deceased patients were African American Black (89%) with Medicaid insurance (63%), born at term gestation (66%), and without comorbidity (60%). The cause of death was most frequently undetermined (32%) and asphyxia (31%). Most cases involved bed-sharing (63%), despite more than half of those cases having a known safe sleep surface available. Infant death location showed that most deaths occurred in areas with the highest social vulnerability index, including near a community ED location. Understanding the etiologies of this geographic variability may enhance sleep-related infant death prevention strategies.

