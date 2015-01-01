SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lai K, Laycock J, Bates A, Hamann J. BMJ Case Rep. 2022; 15(9): e251214.

(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/bcr-2022-251214

36104034

Slingshots or hand catapults, historically used as a military or hunting weapon, are common toys among children and young teenagers. Their use can be dangerous as a strike to the eye or orbit can result in significant injuries including blindness. We describe a rare case of a sino-orbital foreign body caused by a slingshot injury in a young boy. The case was managed by a multidisciplinary team involving ear, nose and throat, ophthalmology and paediatrics, and the foreign body of a metal ball bearing was removed using an endoscopic transnasal approach. Although the patient made a good recovery, the case highlights the danger of slingshot devices misused by children.


Language: en

Ear, nose and throat/otolaryngology; Ophthalmology; Otolaryngology / ENT; Paediatrics

