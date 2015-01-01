SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lampersberger LM, Bauer S, Osmancevic S. Health Soc. Care Community 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/hsc.14021

PMID

36102616

Abstract

Global demographic changes and the strategy of 'ageing in place' will increase the importance of home care in the future. To deliver safe and high-quality care, clinical data on nursing-sensitive indicators and transparency are needed. A comprehensive narrative review of the literature was conducted to describe the prevalence and incidence of nursing-sensitive indicators, namely, falls, incontinence, malnutrition, pain, pressure injury and restraints in home care. A literature search was carried out in May 2021 in PubMed and CINAHL, and 28 studies were included. Data were extracted using two extraction tables designed for this review. Prevalence and incidence rates varied widely and internationally within each indicator. The prevalence range for falls was 4.8%-48%; urinary incontinence, 33.7%-62.5%; malnutrition, 20%-57.6%; pain, 6.5%-68.5%; pressure injury, 16%-17.4% and physical restraints, 5%-24.7%. Due to various measurements and different instruments, the rates are not comparable. The use of standardised measurement and risk assessment tools to assess nursing-sensitive indicators in home care is needed to implement suitable interventions and to prevent these indicators.


Language: en

Keywords

falls; home care; incontinence; malnutrition; pain; pressure injury; restraints

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print