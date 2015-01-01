Abstract

RATIONALE: Unlike its average level, the variability in brain activation over time or trials can capture subtle and brief disruptions likely to occur among participants with low-to-moderate levels of substance use or misuse.



OBJECTIVE: The present study used this intra-individual variability measurement approach to detect neural processing differences associated with light-to-moderate use of alcohol among 14-19-year-old adolescents.



METHOD: A total of 128 participants reporting any level of alcohol use during the previous 6 months and 87 participants reporting no use during this period completed intake questionnaires and interviews as well as an assessment of P300 electroencephalographic responses to novel stimuli recorded during two separate tasks.



RESULTS: In addition to differing in recent alcohol use, the groups differed in nicotine and cannabis use, risk-taking behavior and conduct disorder symptoms, and P300 amplitude inter-trial variability (ITV) across both tasks. Across all participants, P300 ITV was positively correlated with a family history of depression but not with a family history of alcohol dependence. There were no group differences in P300 amplitude averaged across trials.



CONCLUSIONS: Recent reports attributing brain volume or brain function differences to an effect of light-to-moderate alcohol use should be viewed with great caution. In the present analysis of brain function differences among substance-using adolescents, the group differences were small, complicated by many factors coinciding with or preceding alcohol use, and not reflected in a stable central tendency.

Language: en