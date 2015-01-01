Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The specific aim of this study was to determine which risk factors were associated with frequent weapons confiscation in a healthcare facility. This study investigated the hypothesis that hospital-related factors impact the frequency of weapons confiscation. STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey was administered on-line to hospital security directors and assessed the associations of organizational factors with the frequency of weapons confiscation.



RESULTS: It was found that hospitals with metal detectors were more than 5 times as likely to frequently confiscate weapons, suggesting this intervention is effective. It was also found that hospitals with psychiatric units were more likely to have frequent confiscation of weapons, likely due to the standard procedure of searching patients before admission to the psychiatric unit.



CONCLUSION: This data suggests that searching patients and using metal detectors are important tools in the prevention of weapons entering a healthcare setting.

