Blando JD, Paul C, Szklo-Coxe M. Public Health Pract (Oxf) 2021; 2: e100105.
(Copyright © 2021)
36101584
OBJECTIVE: The specific aim of this study was to determine which risk factors were associated with frequent weapons confiscation in a healthcare facility. This study investigated the hypothesis that hospital-related factors impact the frequency of weapons confiscation. STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional.
Injury; Prevention; Security; Workplace violence; Confiscation; Weapons