OBJECTIVES: Stricter firearm policies correlate with lower suicides by firearm in the US. However, much work examines policies in isolation and does not investigate firearm policies as they relate to US pro-gun culture. We examine the relation between permissiveness of state firearm laws, gun culture, and suicides by firearm. STUDY DESIGN: Panel longitudinal study.
Suicide; Suicide prevention; Firearm policy; (ERPOs), Extreme Risk Protection Orders; (NAPHSIS), National Association for Public Health Statistics and Information Systems; (NRA), National Rifle Association; (STROBE), Strengthening Reporting of Observational Studies in Epidemiology; Gun culture