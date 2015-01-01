Abstract

INTRODUCTION: A significant body of research has investigated the impacts of social influence and social selection on binge drinking and risk factors for binge drinking in emerging adults; however, one risk factor for binge drinking that has yet to be thoroughly investigated in this regard is drinking motives. Preliminary research suggests the motives of others may impact emerging adults' own alcohol use indirectly through their own motives (i.e., social influence). While these are important findings, research to date has been only conducted with adolescents or dyads and has not examined selection (i.e., selecting social network members with similar motives). We filled these gaps with a longitudinal egocentric social network design.



METHODS: Emerging adults (N = 177) completed measures on their alcohol use, drinking motives, and social networks at baseline (T1) and four-month follow-up (T2).



RESULTS: A cross-lagged panel model indicated T1 perceived network drinking motives predicted T2 participant drinking motives (for all motives but social), but T1 participant drinking motives did not predict T2 perceived network drinking motives. Path analysis indicated T1 perceived network drinking motives predicted T2 participant binge drinking frequency indirectly through T2 participant drinking motives for enhancement, coping-with-anxiety, and conformity, but not social or coping-with-depression, motives.



DISCUSSION: Results suggests drinking motives of those around emerging adults impact their own drinking motives, and indirectly, their own alcohol use. We found evidence of social influence, but not social selection.



CONCLUSION: It appears that those around emerging adults have the capacity to influence their drinking behaviors and drinking motives.

Language: en