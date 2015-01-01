|
Bartel SJ, Sherry SB, Stewart SH. Subst. Use Misuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
36103629
INTRODUCTION: A significant body of research has investigated the impacts of social influence and social selection on binge drinking and risk factors for binge drinking in emerging adults; however, one risk factor for binge drinking that has yet to be thoroughly investigated in this regard is drinking motives. Preliminary research suggests the motives of others may impact emerging adults' own alcohol use indirectly through their own motives (i.e., social influence). While these are important findings, research to date has been only conducted with adolescents or dyads and has not examined selection (i.e., selecting social network members with similar motives). We filled these gaps with a longitudinal egocentric social network design.
drinking motives; emerging adults; Social influence; social network; social selection