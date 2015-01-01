Abstract

BACKGROUND: Motorcyclists are among the greatest vulnerable individuals of road accident victims. Their behavior has a significant correlation with increased injury and mortality rate. Determining the risky and unsafe behaviors of motorcycle drivers is necessary for preventing riders and other citizen from potential accident risks.



OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to determine the risky driving behaviors of motorcyclists in Iran.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was done in 2019 in Sistan and Baluchestan Province as the second widest province of Iran. Using randomized sampling method, we included 613 motorcyclists from the province. To collect data, the Persian version of Motorcycle Riding Behavior Questionnaire (MRBQ), as a standard questionnaire, was used. For data analysis, descriptive and analytical statistics such as one-way analysis of variance (ANOVA), t-test, and linear regression were used by SPSS software version 21.



RESULTS: The age range of 57% of the motor riders was 15 - 30 years, and 50% of them did not use any safety equipment. About 58% of the subjects had started motorcycle riding under 18 years old, and 73% of them did not have a motorcycle riding license. Moreover, more than 50% of motorcyclists used mobile phones while driving. The mean score of driving behavior (106 ± 22) was desirable. Based on multivariate analysis, job, average amount of riding, lacking a riding license, type of motor, alert from police, non-fasting helmet band, exceeding speed limits, fatigue, and hand-free riding were the main predictors of risky riding score (P < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: According to our results, the riding behavior of motorcyclists was desirable; however, many people used motorcycles without a license and safety equipment, which increases high-risk behaviors. Considering the potential dangers of motor riders, it seems necessary to hold training courses to obtain motorcycle certification and how to use safety equipment.

