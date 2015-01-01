|
Citation
Hai AH, Carey KB, Vaughn MG, Lee CS, Franklin C, Salas-Wright CP. Addict. Behav. Rep. 2022; 16: e100452.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36106094
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Simultaneous alcohol and marijuana (SAM) use exposes college students to a myriad of adverse consequences. However, there is no recent nationally representative study on SAM use among college students in the United States (US). To provide an update to the literature, the present study aimed to examine the trends, prevalence, and correlates of SAM use among US college students between 2006 and 2019, using nationally representative data.
Language: en
Keywords
College students; Alcohol; Marijuana; Trends; National survey; Simultaneous use