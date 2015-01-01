SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tailor PD, Farazdaghi MK, Patel SV, Baratz KH. Cornea 2022; 41(10): 1305-1307.

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/ICO.0000000000003032

36107850

PURPOSE: Oleander is a poisonous plant with extensively documented systemic side effects; however, oleander's ophthalmic side effects have not been detailed in the literature. We report a case of oleander-associated keratitis with subsequent corneal edema and anterior uveitis.

METHODS: This is a case report and review of relevant literature.

RESULTS: A 58-year-old woman presented with large corneal epithelial defect after being struck in the eye with an oleander leaf. Despite treatment with topical moxifloxacin, she developed severe corneal edema and anterior uveitis. A diagnosis of oleander-associated ocular inflammation with secondary corneal edema was made, given the temporal relationship, and treatment was initiated with topical prednisolone and cyclopentolate. However, the corneal edema and inflammation continued to progress until oral prednisone and topical difluprednate were initiated. Visual acuity, anterior uveitis, and corneal edema significantly improved with aggressive immunomodulation. Follow-up at 1 month confirmed complete recovery of symptoms, corneal edema and anterior uveitis.

CONCLUSIONS: Severe corneal edema and anterior uveitis can be associated with oleander exposure. Aggressive treatment with oral and topical steroids may be required without persistent sequelae at the 5-month follow-up. Ophthalmologists should consider this inflammatory reaction if patients experience ocular exposure to oleander.


Language: en
