Kaeley N, Prasad HJ, Singhal A, Subhra Datta S, Galagali SS. Cureus 2022; 14(8): e27798.
36106299
Snakebite is a significant public health problem causing around 2.7 envenomations and 138,000 deaths globally. History may sometimes be unclear or misleading, which can cause a delay in diagnosis. Neuroparalytic, hemotoxic, and myotoxic are the common snake bite manifestations. Neuroparalytic snake bites rarely cause involuntary movements. Here we report a case of a 26-year-old female patient who sustained a snake bite and developed tremors in the face and tongue. She improved with mechanical ventilation, anti-snake venom, atropine-neostigmine, and calcium gluconate. She was discharged after seven days of hospital stay and now maintaining regular follow-up in the outpatient clinic.
calcium gluconate; involuntary movements; mechanical ventilation; snakebite; tremors