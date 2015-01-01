SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Trivedi C, Nandakumar AL, Yousefzadehfard Y, Goriparthi TSK, Chaudhari G, Vora D, Mansuri Z, Jain S. J. Nerv. Ment. Dis. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/NMD.0000000000001587

PMID

36108281

Abstract

Studies have shown an association between attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and suicide; however, it has not been studied from inpatient hospitalization data among adolescents. For this study, data from the National Inpatient Sample data set were used. Based on the diagnosis of ADHD, the patient sample was stratified into two groups. Study group was composed of patients with ADHD, and control group was selected by propensity score matching (1:1), which composed of patients without ADHD. The primary outcome was suicidal ideation/attempt between the groups. Prevalence of SI was 25.1% in patients with ADHD versus 10.3% among patients without ADHD. Prevalence of SA was also very high (8.0% vs 3.9%) among patient with ADHD compared with non-ADHD group. After controlling for covariates, ADHD was a strong predictor of suicidal ideation/attempt with an odds ratio of 2.18. It is important to screen for suicidality in patient with ADHD given the high prevalence of suicidality.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print