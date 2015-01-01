Abstract

Studies have shown an association between attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and suicide; however, it has not been studied from inpatient hospitalization data among adolescents. For this study, data from the National Inpatient Sample data set were used. Based on the diagnosis of ADHD, the patient sample was stratified into two groups. Study group was composed of patients with ADHD, and control group was selected by propensity score matching (1:1), which composed of patients without ADHD. The primary outcome was suicidal ideation/attempt between the groups. Prevalence of SI was 25.1% in patients with ADHD versus 10.3% among patients without ADHD. Prevalence of SA was also very high (8.0% vs 3.9%) among patient with ADHD compared with non-ADHD group. After controlling for covariates, ADHD was a strong predictor of suicidal ideation/attempt with an odds ratio of 2.18. It is important to screen for suicidality in patient with ADHD given the high prevalence of suicidality.

