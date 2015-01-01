SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cutrín O, Avalos MRA, Corona MD, Nuño-Gutiérrez BL, Medina-Mora ME, Real T, Mendoza-Meléndez M, Lara-Valencia F, Ayers SL, Kulis SS, Marsiglia FF. Rev. Mexic. Psicolog. 2022; 39(1): 18-30.

(Copyright © 2022, Sociedad Mexicana de Psicología)

unavailable

36108313

PMC9450683

Drug use and violence are two interconnected problems in violent urban contexts, leading to coercive drug offers. In this study, relationships between drug use, use of violence as a strategy for rejecting drug offers, and exposure to neighborhood violence were analyzed in Mexican students. Data were obtained through a self-report survey and focus groups with lower secondary students in three Mexican metropolitan areas. Both quantitative and qualitative results indicated that students who had used or would use violence as a strategy for rejecting drug offers presented a more problematic psychosocial profile, with exposure to neighborhood violence as the main predictor. These results suggest that Mexican students in violent cities may resort to violence as a strategy for rejecting drug offers.


adolescents; aggression; risk behavior; refusal; substances

