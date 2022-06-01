Abstract

Kounis syndrome (KS) is an acute coronary syndrome including coronary spasm, acute myocardial infarction, and stent thrombosis preceded by an anaphylactic, anaphylactoid, allergic, or hypersensitivity injury. In this case presentation, we discussed Type I and Type II KS. Case 1 was a 72-y-old man who presented to the emergency department with allergic symptoms and chest pain that developed after multiple bee stings. Electrocardiography showed ST depression in the lateral leads. Case 2 was a 42-y-old woman who presented to the emergency department with complaints of chest pain, dizziness, and presyncope that developed after multiple bee stings. Mobitz Type II Block with right bundle branch block was observed in 42 beats·min(-1) in the electrocardiography. Both patients were first treated for allergic reaction. Although early percutaneous coronary intervention was performed for graft thrombosis in Case 1, a permanent pacemaker was inserted in Case 2. The patients were discharged without any complications. Increasing physician awareness towards the existence of KS can prevent fatal outcomes with early diagnosis and treatment.

Language: en