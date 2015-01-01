Abstract

Background

Kuwait is an Arabian Gulf couFntry with a population of around 4.4 million as of 2020. In recent years, government based news agencies have commonly exposed drug smuggling plots that were foiled by local authorities. We attempted to study the patterns of drug overdose deaths in Kuwait, which we believe is a good method to address the effect of illicit drug use in the country.

Methodology

All cases that were signed out as drug overdose death were collected from the General department of criminal evidence. The relationship between demographic factors and drug types were analyzed using various statistical methodologies.

Results

344 victims were identified from 2014 to 2018. The majority of whom were Kuwaiti nationals (67%) and the average age of death was 38. Hawalli governorate had the highest number of cases, while Jahra governorate had the least. Morphine appeared to be the most common drug found in the victims post mortem (79.9%) followed by benzodiazepines (43%). Our study has an extremely low female number of victims (2.6%). Some substances that are commonly abused globally eg heroin and cocaine were rarely recovered in our study. The number of cases have had an increase over the study period with the highest number of cases in 2018.

Conclusion

The current study is the first of its kind in Kuwait and one of the first in the middle east region. It is evident that illicit drug use and subsequent drug overdose deaths are on a rise in Kuwait and government agencies need to put a strategic plan to address and reduce this problem.

