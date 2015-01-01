Abstract

This research examined the helmets of motorcyclists with an impact tester using a solid round hammer, 45o pointed hammerhead, serrated hammerhead, and a curved hammerhead. The weight of the hammer, 15 kg, was dropped at height 1 m (Ek = 146 J), 2 m (Ek = 294 J), 3 m (Ek = 441 J) and 4 m (Ek = 588 J), respectively, to analyze the effect of the impact load. The experimental results were comparatively analyzed using Finite Element Analysis (FEA) at angles of 55°, 70C, 80°, 90°, 100° and 110°. According to the results of this study, it was found that the curved hammerhead showed the lowest load compared to the highest loaded hammerhead, 45o pointed hammerhead, which was the highest among all hammerheads at any speed. The maximum impact load angle was 90o, and the lowest impact load angle was 55o in all cases. When the results of the experiments were compared with the results from the Finite Element Analysis (FEA) model, it was found that at an angle of 90o, the model results were similar to the results of all experiment cases. The maximum difference was 5.06 %, and the results from the angle model which gave load values closest to the 90o angle were 100o and 110° respectively.

Language: en