Abstract

Background and purpose: Mortality rate due to intentional and unintentional poisoning is higher in vulnerable older adults than the general population. This study was performed to determine the prevalence of acute poisoning and factors associated with the incidence and severity of this condition in aged people.



Materials and methods: A retrospective cross-sectional study was conducted using the medical records of all older adults (> 60 years old) admitted to Qaemshahr Razi Hospital, Mazandaran province due to acute intentional or unintentional poisoning during 2013-2020. Demographic characteristics, poisoning motive, occurrence and type of substance leading to poisoning, clinical signs, and treatment outcome were studied. Data were analyzed using STATA14.



Results: There were 200 cases (mean age: 69.84±8.40 years) with poisoning, including 64.5% men. Unintentional poisonings were seen in 77.5% of the cases. Opium and its derivatives were the most common causes of poisoning. The most common toxins were opium and alcohol. Gastrointestinal poisoning was reported in majority of patients (76.5%). Only 0.5% were discharged after outpatient treatment. The mean duration of hospitalization was 2.2 days and this period was longer in patients poisoned due to concomitant use of several drugs or drug abuse. Intubation, ICU hospitalization, and emergency dialysis were required in 1.5%, 4.5%, and 1.5%, respectively. Death occurred in 0.5% of the patients during hospital stay.



Conclusion: Unintentional poisoning accounts for a significant proportion of older age poisoning. Further studies are recommended to investigate indirect mortality rates, such as death due to complications after discharge, and socioeconomic burden of poisoning in aged people.

