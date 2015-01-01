|
Citation
|
Machado DRL, Abdalla PP, Bohn L, Stratton G, Mota J. BMC Geriatr. 2022; 22(1): e757.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36114479
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Identifying muscle weakness is challenging, because the reduction of strength with aging does not depend only on sarcopenia, but also on sensorimotor deficits. Nevertheless, this identification is improved by adjusting muscle strength allometrically, by removing the influence of body size. However, the effectiveness of foreign models to normalize these (dys)functionalities is not yet tested. This study aimed to compare and apply foreign allometric exponents for normalizing isokinetic knee extension strength in Portuguese older adults to identify muscle weakness/mobility limitation. Additionally, to attest any populational difference, data of these people and Brazilian older adults were compared METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study encompassing 226 Portuguese (n = 132) and Brazilian (n = 94) older adults. Mobility limitation (six-minute walk test, at lowest quartile), lower limb strength (knee extension isokinetic strength at 60º/s), and body dimensions measures were taken. Foreign allometric exponents ((b)) were used to normalize Portuguese strength (strength/body-size variables(b)). Non-normalized and normalized strength were compared (ROC) to generate the most accurate cut-point for identifying muscle weakness/mobility limitation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Public health; Scaling; Sports medicine; Functional performance; Geriatric assessment; Geriatric medicine; Health science; Longevity; Physical function