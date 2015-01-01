SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tang S, Bowen DA, Chadwick L, Madden E, Ghertner R. Child Maltreat. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10775595221125917

36112918

This study aimed to understand the relationship between home eviction and child welfare system involvement at the county level. Using administrative data, we examined associations of home eviction and eviction filing rates with child abuse and neglect (CAN) reports and foster care entries. We found one additional eviction per 100 renter-occupied homes in a county was associated with a 1.3% increase in the rate of CAN reports and a 1.6% increase in foster care entries. The association between eviction and foster care entries was strongest among Hispanic children with an 8.1% increase. Assisting parents in providing stable housing may reduce the risk of child welfare system involvement, including out-of-home child placement. Primary and secondary prevention strategies could include housing assistance, increasing access to affordable and safe housing, as well as providing economic support for families (e.g., tax credits, childcare subsidies) that reduce parental financial burden to access stable housing.


child welfare; child abuse and neglect; foster care entries; home eviction

