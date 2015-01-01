|
Peruch M, Addobbati R, Padovano M, Scopetti M, Concato M, Radaelli D, D'Errico S. Curr. Pharm. Biotechnol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36111755
BACKGROUND: In recent years, the phenomenon of the production and trade of synthetic cannabinoids has grown, becoming a public health issue worldwide. The recent accesses - to the ED of the hospital of Trieste - of people who complained episodes of hallucinations, sensation of poisoning, tachycardia, and air hunger following the inhalation of "Che Sballo platinum", have highlighted the need to perform further analysis on the contents of the packet sold as an air freshener, produced in Koper (Slovenia).
new psychoactive substances; 5F-Cumyl-PINACA; Che Sballo platinum; intoxication; LC-ESI-MS/MS; legal high; MRM-IDA-EPI; synthetic cannabinoids