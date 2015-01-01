Abstract

BACKGROUND: In recent years, the phenomenon of the production and trade of synthetic cannabinoids has grown, becoming a public health issue worldwide. The recent accesses - to the ED of the hospital of Trieste - of people who complained episodes of hallucinations, sensation of poisoning, tachycardia, and air hunger following the inhalation of "Che Sballo platinum", have highlighted the need to perform further analysis on the contents of the packet sold as an air freshener, produced in Koper (Slovenia).



OBJECTIVE: This paper wants to be an alert about the possible consequences on health due to the spreading of "Che Sballo platinum" in the province of Trieste.



METHODS: The contents of the package was analyzed by a multi-target screening method of MRM-IDA-EPI experiment. The result was then confirmed, and quantification was achieved via LC-ESI-MS/MS analysis in MRM mode using QTrap 6500 + Sinergy hydro column 100 x 2 mm 1.9um transitions MRM1 368.3  250.0; MRM2 368.3  233.0.



RESULTS: The initial screening tested negative for THC and showed positive results for 5F-Cumyl-PINACA. Quantitation result reported dose by package of 8.5 mg of the compound. Formal notification was sent to the Italian Health Authorities (notification no 2021110205).



CONCLUSION: Consumption of 5F-Cumyl-PINACA results in much more potent effects than marijuana. Lack of information about the actual concentration of the substance on the packaging does not allow drug users to have an adequate dosage, with possible toxic consequences on health. Further investigations must be done to discover the true extent of the phenomenon.

