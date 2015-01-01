Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Repetitive acute self-poisoning takes great part of all admissions at the Emergency Department including self-harm as one of the main reasons. The aim of this study is to analyze the characteristics of the patients treated for repetitive self-poisoning with suicidal intent (RSP-SI) in Vojvodina (Serbia), in order to propose preventative strategy and better management of the issue.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: The retrospective study included data regarding patients treated for RSP-SI during a 5-year period in Vojvodina, Serbia.



RESULTS: Repetitive self-poisoning was determined in 485 patients, of whom 35.05% reported suicidal intention. Mean number of RSP-SI per patient was 3.61±3.08. The mean period between two RSP-SI in group of females and males was 9.69±13.60 and 6.95±11.02 months, respectively. Almost two thirds (65.29%) of them were unemployed. Most of the patients had mental and behavioral disorders due to psychoactive substance use (ICD F10-19; 51.18%) and anxiety, dissociative, stress-related, somatoform and other nonpsychotic mental disorders (ICD F40-48; 33.53%). The sole etiological agent was identified in 39.15% attempts. In 58.08% of the attempts more than one substance was detected (2.50±0.73 per attempt). The co-ingestion of alcohol and benzodiazepines was the most common combination (19.41%). Psychiatry intervention was needed in 70.31% of the patients. Five of all patients with RSP-SI (2.94%) committed suicide.



CONCLUSIONS: The recognition and the treatment of mental disorders as well as the control of psychiatric medications prescribing could represent one of the most important preventive strategies for repetitive suicidal behavior.

