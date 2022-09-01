Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Emergency departments (ED) provide psychiatric assessments to approximately 4000 youth annually. While most are discharged home, they are not without risk. To improve safety, this study examined the distribution of medication lock bags (MLB) to caregivers of youth discharged following an emergency evaluation.



METHOD: The objective was to evaluate caregiver attitudes and behaviors related to the bag and perceptions of whether the MLB enhanced their youth's safety. MLB distribution was limited to patients who had presented with recent or current non-suicidal self-injurious behavior, suicidal ideation, or a suicide attempt.



RESULTS: Caregivers were contacted for a phone survey and asked components of their MLB experience. Of the 119 caregivers offered the MLB, 114 accepted and 5 declined.



RESULTS indicate that caregivers found the most positive aspects of the bag to include the "Bag is Secure" (39%) and "Safety of Child and Family" (31%). Parents found the most negative aspects of using the bag to be "Nothing" (30%) and "Size" (21%).



CONCLUSION: These results suggest most caregivers will accept and use MLBs when it is provided during a psychiatric ED evaluation. Further, data suggests caregivers find the bag to be easy to use and that it provides them with a sense of safety/security.

Language: en