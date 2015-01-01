|
Qin Y, Kong J, Moorman S. J. Appl. Gerontol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36112928
This study investigated the association between caregiving time and depressive symptoms among Chinese adult children aged 45 and above, and whether early-life relationships with parents moderated the association. We used data from the 2011, 2013, and 2018 waves of China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS) and the 2014 CHARLS Life History Survey, which included 4781 respondents with living mothers and 2710 respondents with living fathers.
mental health; China; filial caregiving; intergenerational relationships; life course