Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The main objective of this study is to analyze the prevalence of age, gender distribution, etiology, anatomic distribution, and treatment of mandibular fractures.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This 2-year retrospective study was carried out in few multispeciality hospitals in India. The results were collected, and descriptive statistics were analyzed using SPSS.



RESULTS: Of 180 patients that were analyzed, males and the age group of 20-30 years had a higher prevalence of mandibular fractures with road traffic accidents being the most common etiological factor. Condyle was the most common site affected. Open treatment with rigid and nonrigid fixation was the commonly used method of treatment.



CONCLUSION: Stratification of various epidemiological studies with data obtained over a large study period and sample size must be obtained to understand the plausible factors associated with mandibular fractures for appropriate diagnosis and management of mandibular fractures.

Language: en