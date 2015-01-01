Abstract

Lower extremity injuries account for over 50% of pedestrian orthopedic injuries in car-to-pedestrian collisions. Pedestrian finite element models are useful tools for studying pedestrian safety, but current models use simplified knee models that exclude potentially important stabilizing knee components. The effect of these stabilizing components in pedestrian impacts is currently unknown. The goal of this study was to develop a detailed lower-extremity model to investigate the effect of these stabilizing components on pedestrian biomechanics. In this study the Global Human Body Model Consortium male 50th percentile pedestrian model lower body was updated to include various stabilizing knee components, enhance geometric anatomical accuracy of previously modeled soft tissue structures, and update hard and soft tissue material models. The original and updated models were compared across 13 validation tests and the updated model reported significantly (p = 0.01) larger CORA scores (0.73 ± 0.15) than the original model (0.56 ± 0.20). To investigate the effect of the new stabilizing knee components the updated model had its stabilizing components severed. The severed and intact models were impacted by the EuroNCAP SUV and family car models at 30 and 40 km/h. The intact and severed models reported nearly identical head impact times, wrap around distances, and lower-extremity injury outcomes in all four impacts, but the stabilizing components reduced the varus knee angle of the secondarily impacted leg by up to 4.9°. The stabilizing components may prevent secondary impacted leg injuries in lower intensity impacts but overall had little effect on pedestrian biomechanical outcomes.

