SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Craig JM, Wolff KT, Baglivio MT. Child Abuse Negl. 2022; 134: e105878.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.chiabu.2022.105878

PMID

36115326

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite the increased attention paid to the separate effects of cumulative stress and protection on offending, the extent to which distinct clusters of risk and protective factors exist and have unique effects on justice-related outcomes is under-studied.

OBJECTIVE: The current study examines for unique clustering of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) and Positive Childhood Experiences (PCE) and the extent to which they predict juvenile recidivism. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The sample consists of a cohort of youth adjudicated delinquent in Florida who received a community-based sanction.

METHODS: The study first utilized latent-class analysis to identify distinct classes based upon the youths' ACE and PCE exposures. Next, two sets of regression models were estimated; the first investigated correlates of class membership and the second assessed whether class membership predicted recidivism.

RESULTS: Seven distinct classes of ACE/PCE clusters were found, composing 9.9 % to 20.5 % of the sample each. Relative to the class with low ACE and low PCE, those with low ACEs and high PCE evidenced 27.5 % lower rearrest rates, as did the Moderate Risk/Moderate Protection group.

CONCLUSIONS: Not only do distinct groupings of ACE and PCE exposures exist, but these groups have different likelihoods of future offending, where a youth's cumulative protection appears to be more important than their risk level. This has important policy implications as it offers further support for the use of strength-based treatment approaches.

Keywords: Juvenile justice


Language: en

Keywords

Trauma; Adverse childhood experiences; Class analysis; Juvenile offending; Juvenile recidivism; Positive childhood experiences

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print