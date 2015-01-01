Abstract

Neighborhood segregation by race and income is a structural determinant of firearm violence. Addressing green space deficits in segregated neighborhoods is a promising prevention strategy. This study assessed the potential for reducing firearm violence disparities by increasing access to tree cover. Units of analysis were census tracts in six U.S. cities (Baltimore, MD; Philadelphia, PA; Richmond, VA; Syracuse, NY; Washington, DC; Wilmington, DE). We measured segregation using the index of concentration at the extremes (ICE) for race-income. We calculated proportion tree cover based on 2013-2014 imagery. Outcomes were 2015-2020 fatal and non-fatal shootings from the Gun Violence Archive. We modeled firearm violence as a function of ICE, tree cover, and covariates representing the social and built environment. Next, we simulated possible effects of "tree equity" programs, i.e., raising tract-level tree cover to a specified baseline level. In our fully-adjusted model, higher privilege on the ICE measure (1 standard deviation, SD) was associated with a 42% reduction in shootings (incidence rate ratio (IRR) = 0.58, 95% CI [0.54 0.62], p < 0.001). A 1-SD increase in tree cover was associated with a 9% reduction (IRR = 0.91, 95% CI [0.86, 0.97], p < 0.01). Simulated achievement of 40% baseline tree cover was associated with reductions in firearm violence, with the largest reductions in highly-deprived neighborhoods. Advancing tree equity would not disrupt the fundamental causes of racial disparities in firearm violence exposure, but may have the potential to help mitigate those disparities.

