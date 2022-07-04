|
Muller JM, Mahoney J, Tan K, Powell T. Child. Sch. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, National Association of Social Workers [USA], Publisher Oxford University Press)
America has a gun problem. Shootings and other forms of gun violence have been continually rising over the past several decades; 2020 was a peak year for total gun deaths, with over 45,000 individuals dying from gun-related injuries (Gramlich, 2022). Since 2019, gun deaths have been the leading cause of death among young people aged 19 years and under, surpassing car accidents (Goldstick et al., 2022). According to the Gun Violence Archive, so far in 2022 the death toll by guns has already reached nearly 24,000, and over 300 mass shootings have been recorded (defined as events with four or more fatalities). Mass shootings have become more than a daily occurrence.
