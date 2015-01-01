|
Itzhaki-Braun Y, Gavriel-Fried B. Int. J. Drug Policy 2022; 109: e103851.
36116337
BACKGROUND: Substance use disorders (SUDs) are a worldwide phenomenon with very negative consequences, and belonging to a religious community is considered to be a protective factor against them. The pathways to SUDs have been investigated in many studies with the aim of helping us better understand this phenomenon and promoting effective intervention programs to prevent and manage it. However, there is a lack of knowledge regarding SUDs in closed religious communities such as the Ultraorthodox Jewish community.
Substance use disorder; Social capital; Social isolation; Tight culture; Ultraorthodox Jewish