Abstract

America?s ?crumbling roads? currently headline the infrastructure zeitgeist, but deteriorating sidewalks are also in desperate need. Sidewalks can be vibrant, social conduits in cities that, when safe and well-maintained, enhance public health and enable accessible passage for all residents, particularly the most vulnerable. The scant but burgeoning research on pedestrian infrastructure has largely focused on data collection technologies and spatial analysis. This research instead seeks to uncover the similarities and differences in how American cities treat their road versus sidewalk networks by asking: are these two indispensable assets of daily urban public life repaired, maintained, and funded disparately? The research was structured around interviews with employees of 16 U.S. cities about their road and sidewalk policies and procedures. We found multiple disparities between roads and sidewalks in and among American cities, including: municipality responsibility, repair timeliness, data availability, and condition assessment. We also discuss cities? pressing concerns for these assets and directions for future research. The implications of this study could affect several themes across transportation infrastructure, including project prioritization, equity, and efficient government spending.

