|
Citation
|
Basu N, Haque MM, King M, Kamruzzaman M, Oviedo-Trespalacios O. Transp. Rev. 2022; 42(5): 672-694.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Pedestrian route choice (PRC) is influenced by a wide range of factors, yet an understanding of the trends, patterns, and findings of PRC research is a gap in the literature. The present study applied the PRISMA framework to systematically identify published studies on PRC. The identified studies were synthesized by answering the systematic classification scheme (SCS) questions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Built environment; Pedestrian route choice; Pedestrian safety; Systematic review; Travel behaviour