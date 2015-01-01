Abstract

Pedestrian route choice (PRC) is influenced by a wide range of factors, yet an understanding of the trends, patterns, and findings of PRC research is a gap in the literature. The present study applied the PRISMA framework to systematically identify published studies on PRC. The identified studies were synthesized by answering the systematic classification scheme (SCS) questions.



RESULTS show that prior studies have used a total of 105 factors associated with PRC. The identified factors were categorized under three groups (i.e. pedestrian socio-demographic factors, built environment factors, trip characteristics). The findings of this systematic review identified several critical research gaps for studying PRC behaviour. Future PRC research should aim to determine the influence of social, physical, and individual factors associated with PRC and the nature of the relationships of those factors with PRC.

