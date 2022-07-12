Abstract

Here in the United Kingdom (UK), speed limit reductions in residential locations are being introduced. Wales, is set to become the first UK country to have a default 20mph speed limit reduced from 30mph after Assembly Ministers in The Senedd passed the law on 12th July 2022. The change in law has huge public health benefit, and it could well be the most significant public health intervention in the UK since the indoor smoking bans of 2006-7 and, with time, could even surpass the gains that these have achieved.



First and foremost, 20mph should reduce crashes, casualties and fatalities on our roads because the lower speeds will reduce the risk of crashing and the risk of serious injury should a crash occur (OECD, 2014; Grundy et al., 2009; Webster and Layfield et al., 2007).



In addition, smoother driving tends to be found at 20mph (NICE, 2017) and with less acceleration and braking (reducing from 30mph to 20mph means 33% less of both), then pollution should also decrease (Archer et al., 2008). Hard acceleration may increase nitrogen oxide emissions (NOX) by two to four times compared with a constant speed (Jourmard et al., 1995).



People prefer to walk and cycle along lower speed roads (Grudgings et al., 2021; Musselwhite, 2021) and may be reluctant to walk or cycle because of the perceived risks associated with speeding traffic (Jacobsen et al., 2009). Evidence from Bristol has suggested a 12% increase in walking and cycling post-introduction of 20mph (Bristol City Council, 2011; Dorling, 2014). This contributes to fewer motorised journeys, with benefits of reduced pollution (Frank et al., 2000; Krzyzanowski et al., 2005) and increased physical activity, known to reduce cardiorespiratory problems, obesity and poor mental health (WHO, 2020)...

Language: en