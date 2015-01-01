Abstract

Twenty-six percent of worldwide road fatalities are pedestrians, and the state of art suggests that not following the traffic signals by pedestrians is one of the most common causes of accidents. Therefore, this research estimates on one hand, through an observational study, four models to establish the significant variables in the pedestrians' obedience of traffic signals in a signalized intersection. On the other hand, it was proven through surveys, the level of road safety knowledge and how the socioeconomic factors influence the probability that pedestrians obey traffic signals and do not engage in risky behaviors. For the observational study, the variables analyzed are the pedestrian characteristics, obedience to signs, vehicle interaction, the time of day, and the infrastructure. The existence of vehicular flow, that the pedestrian crossing is obstructed and that the pedestrian waits in a group, are the variables with the greatest influence on the probability that the pedestrian does not assume risky behaviors when crossing. The factors that influence the probability of obeying the pedestrian traffic light are the existence of vehicular flow, the user running, and the time of the day; factors for the compliance of the pedestrian crossing are that the crossing is obstructed, the number of lanes, and the presence of vehicular flow; while for the probability of running, factors for compliance are obedience to the traffic light, that the user crosses in the group, and the location of the pedestrian crossing. This study is a first approach to estimate the variables that influence the observance of traffic signals and risk behaviors.

Language: en