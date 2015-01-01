Abstract

Introduction

Mobility is one of the main factors affecting healthy aging. Older people have distinct mobility patterns, and age-related problems might make it difficult to move independently, which can have various health consequences. However, there is a scarcity of studies on older people's mobility views in the Global South, particularly Iran. This paper examines older adults' attitudes towards different mobility modes in Shiraz, Iran, to fill this gap.

Methods

Data were collected via semi-structured interviews with 66 older adults, and thematic analysis was used to identify their mobility attitudes and barriers.

Results

As a result, five main themes were extracted, including environmental, socio-cultural, operational, economic, and health factors. In general, the respondents stressed the physical and mental health benefits of walking and cycling, although they thought Shiraz lacked enough walking and cycling infrastructure. Furthermore, many older adults were so reliant on their cars that they thought it would be difficult to survive without one. The inefficiency of public transit adds to a reliance on private vehicles.

Conclusion

Examining the opinions of older adults provided valuable insights into the challenges they face when using different mobility modes. As there is a growing trend of car use among older adults in Shiraz, the city needs strategies to encourage older people to use more active and environmentally friendly modes of mobility, which can help improve the health of older adults.

Language: en