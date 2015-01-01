Abstract

Background

Research to date suggests that information technology use by older adults can be positively associated with social activity, but whether neighbourhood walkability can play a role in this relationship has not been investigated.

Aim

To assess the associations between information technology use and social activity as well as the moderating influences of walkability in these associations.

Methods

This study adopted a cross-sectional design with sensitivity analyses as well as techniques against common methods bias. The study population was community-dwelling older residents of Accra aged 60 years or higher. A total of 890 older adults participated in this study. The hierarchical linear regression analysis was used to analyse the data.

Results

Information technology use was found to be positively associated with social activity. Among the three domains of information technology use, only packaged software use assessment was positively associated with social activity. Walkability was found to positively moderate the associations between social activity and information technology use as well as packaged software use assessment. Walkability strengthened the negative association between innovativeness attitude (another domain of information technology use) and social activity.

Conclusions

Information technology use can facilitate social activity, but experimentation with new information technologies can discourage social engagement, even in higher walkability. Packaged software use assessment, which measures the ability to use packaged software such as WhatsApp, can more significantly support social activity in higher walkability.

