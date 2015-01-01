Abstract

Background

Since being introduced as a government 'trial' in July 2020, electric scooters, 'eScooters', have become an increasingly popular mode of transport and leisure activity. Having noticed an increase in injuries relating to eScooters, we analysed the data available.

Methods

A retrospective analysis of attendances to a Major Trauma Centre with injuries sustained while operating an eScooter. Data was collected from electronic records over a 6-month period in 2021, after the introduction of eScooters as part of the government trial locally. Data from a 6-month period in 2019 was analysed for comparison. Demographics, helmet use, injuries, length of stay and surgical management were amongst the data analysed.

Results

We identified 50 attendances with eScooter related injuries in 2021 compared to none over the same time period in 2019. Patients were young (median 22.5 years), 14 were under the age of 18 and one was as young as 3 years old. The majority were female (ratio 2:3). A significant proportion of cases attended by ambulance. Only one patient was documented to be wearing a helmet. Most injuries were in the upper extremity (n = 37) followed by the lower extremity and head/face (n = 26 & n = 25). The most common injury was a distal radius fracture (n = 8). 46 required imaging, which included six trauma CT scans. 20 patients required admission; average length of stay was >5 days, three were admitted to ICU. One patient died from injuries sustained in an eScooter collision.



CONCLUSIONS: eScooter related trauma has increased since their introduction as a government trial. Young people are sustaining extremity and head injuries, and helmet use is extremely rare. There are substantial attendances and admissions, and significant injuries including intracranial haemorrhage and open fractures are being sustained. Many injuries are requiring operative management. Further studies are needed, and interventions to improve safety are vital.

Language: en