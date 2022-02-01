Abstract

Multimodal transportation hubs serve as transfer points with the function of collecting, transferring, and distributing passengers and play a significant role in the entire multimodal transportation network. In an emergency, the development of an effective and efficient emergency evacuation strategy to evacuate passengers from multimodal transportation hubs is very important. This paper aims to conduct a comprehensive review on passenger emergency evacuations from multimodal transportation hubs, summarize the achievements, identify gaps in existing literature, thus to lay a solid foundation for future studies. This paper first reviewed studies on evacuee behavior characteristics in emergency evacuations, including pedestrian characteristics, pedestrian behavior characteristics, and pedestrian flow characteristics. Then evacuation models, including pedestrian evacuation models and multimodal transportation evacuation models, were investigated. In addition, a retrospective analysis was carried out for evacuation simulation. It is found that while many studies have been conducted on passenger emergency evacuations from multimodal transportation hubs, most of them focus more on evacuating pedestrians from inside to outside of hub buildings; the studies on evacuation at multimodal transfer points are limited. It is also found that most existing studies tried to establish a general model to handle all types of emergency evacuations; in fact, a model would be more efficient if it is just established for a specific emergency and for a specific type of hubs. Also, existing data collection methods may collect biased data; new data collection methods need to be explored to increase the accuracy of data collection. Future study directions include the evacuation at multimodal transfer points, interactive effects between individual pedestrian behavior and pedestrian group behavior, more specific types of emergency evacuations, more accurate data collection methods, and tradeoffs between cost and benefit in emergency evacuations.

