Abstract

The drivers' yielding distance to pedestrians at midblock crosswalks affects pedestrians' perceived safety. This distance can be influenced by either crosswalk-related or non-crosswalk. In most cases, crosswalk-related features are readily available or easy to collect compared to non-crosswalk features. However, the extent to which crosswalk-related features affect the spatial yielding compliance is not clear. This study evaluated the role of combined crosswalk-related features on drivers' spatial yielding compliance at signalized midblock crosswalks. The study used observational survey data collected from fifteen flash-based signalized midblock crosswalks located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Three logistic regression models, with crosswalk-related features only, non-crosswalk features only, and combined features, were developed and compared. It was revealed that the performance difference between the model with crosswalk-related features only and combined features was insignificant. This study found that the presence of state's law signs, "PED XING" signs, and placement of rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs) on the advanced pedestrians crossing signs (APCSs), are significant factors for high spatial yielding compliance. On the contrary, the yield line's presence at a distance greater than 40 ft from the crosswalk, presence of one stage crossing, and high Annual Average Daily Traffic (AADT) negatively affects the spatial yielding compliance. Moreover, the findings suggest that researchers should be careful about excluding the non-crosswalk features from the analysis. To improve spatial yielding compliance, several recommendations that the city planners and engineers can adopt are provided.

