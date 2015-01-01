|
Citation
|
Ravi KE, Black BM, Hoefer R. Partner Abuse 2022; 13(3): 366-401.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Springer Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Teen dating violence (TDV) is a pervasive issue that can have a variety of negative effects on those who have been victimized. Prior research shows that state-level laws have an impact on the extent of TDV; however, scant research has analyzed the variations in the language used in the legislation. The present study analyzes the existing state legislation for addressing TDV in schools and compares the content of the legislation. This study provides a detailed analysis of each of the states' legislation. It examines differences in how states conceptualize TDV and provides details demonstrating the variations of state legislation. We utilized qualitative descriptive content analysis and purposive sampling with maximum variation. A total of 27 states have legislation to address TDV in schools.
Language: en