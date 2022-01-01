|
Citation
|
Xu M, Rosario-Williams B, Kline EA, Miranda R. Psychol. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Childhood psychological maltreatment (PM) is a well-studied predictor of adolescent suicide ideation (SI), whereas social support is a protective factor, but little is known about social cognitive mechanisms that may link PM to SI. Further, given the impact that culture, race/ethnicity, and gender can have on social relationships and suicide-related risk factors, these mechanisms may differ across demographic groups. The present study examined whether PM predicts SI through self-perception of social competence (SC) and whether this relationship differs depending on race/ethnicity and gender.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent Psychology; Emotional Abuse; Ethnic Identity; Human Sex Differences; Protective Factors; Racial and Ethnic Differences; Self-Perception; Social Cognition; Suicidal Ideation