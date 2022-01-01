Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Childhood psychological maltreatment (PM) is a well-studied predictor of adolescent suicide ideation (SI), whereas social support is a protective factor, but little is known about social cognitive mechanisms that may link PM to SI. Further, given the impact that culture, race/ethnicity, and gender can have on social relationships and suicide-related risk factors, these mechanisms may differ across demographic groups. The present study examined whether PM predicts SI through self-perception of social competence (SC) and whether this relationship differs depending on race/ethnicity and gender.



METHOD: We analyzed a racially diverse, longitudinal sample of adolescents at risk for maltreatment (N = 765). Self-report measures of lifetime maltreatment were completed at age 12 and combined with data from Child Protective Services. Youth also completed measures of perceived SC at age 12. Indicators of SI were taken at ages 8, 12, 16, and 18.



RESULTS: Perceived SC scores differed significantly between children who were psychologically maltreated and those who were not, but these differences were nonsignificant for physical and sexual abuse. Self-perception of SC fully mediated the relationship between childhood PM and SI for White girls and boys.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest that poor perceived SC is uniquely associated with PM, and White adolescents may develop SI through specific mechanisms involving social cognition. Certain youth may benefit from interventions improving social cognitions and promoting healthy relationships to prevent SI during adolescence. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved)

